'No one is counting consultants' hours', claims leading health expert

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:37 pm

No one is counting consultants’ hours according to a leading health expert.

The claim follows a Prime Time report claiming some consultants spend more time treating private patients than public ones.

The HSE says many consultants actually work beyond their contracted hours in public hospitals.

But Professor Anthony Staines, from DCU, says there is no one monitoring hours and minutes.

"There is a couple of things happening. One is the hospitals have a big incentive to treat private patients because it is a significant source of funding," said Professor Staines.

"I do know that it is not being effectively managed and recorded."

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said that it can confidently state that the overwhelming majority of consultants are "working well beyond their contracted hours in an effort to provide care for patients in an under-resourced health care system".


