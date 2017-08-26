Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Man arrested after €1.2m found in his car due before court

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 01:42 pm

Update - 9.22pm: The man arrested at a checkpoint in Co. Carlow on Friday will appear in court tomorrow morning.

Officers at the Operation Thor checkpoint arrested the man in his 50s after they found around €1.2m in his car.

He will appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 9am on Sunday morning charged in connection with the incident.

Earlier: A man was arrested in Carlow yesterday after Gardaí found around €1.2m in his car.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí stopped the man in his 50s shortly before 8pm at a checkpoint in Ballyvergal which resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of cash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

He is currently detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended at Carlow Garda Station and the investigation is ongoing.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Someone in Ireland has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

Postmasters left with no choice but to shut post offices says TD

Delayed fire safety report an ‘insult’ to residents of estate that lost 6 homes in blaze

Over 2,000 children waiting for school bus seat


Today's Stories

Calls for Ireland to establish a national space agency

Search for suitable ‘injecting room’ site in Dublin

Family seeks answers over father’s death

No seat on bus for 2,000 pupils

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 