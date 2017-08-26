Latest: Man arrested after €1.2m found in his car due before court

Update - 9.22pm: The man arrested at a checkpoint in Co. Carlow on Friday will appear in court tomorrow morning.

Officers at the Operation Thor checkpoint arrested the man in his 50s after they found around €1.2m in his car.

He will appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 9am on Sunday morning charged in connection with the incident.

Earlier: A man was arrested in Carlow yesterday after Gardaí found around €1.2m in his car.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí stopped the man in his 50s shortly before 8pm at a checkpoint in Ballyvergal which resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of cash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

He is currently detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended at Carlow Garda Station and the investigation is ongoing.