Latest: Man arrested after early morning attack in Co. Wicklow on man in his 20s

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 11:06 am

Update 2pm: Gardaí have arrested a man in his mid-20s in connection with the assault in Bray this morning.

He was arrested this afternoon and is being held at Bray Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier: A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault in Co. Wicklow this morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s, is reported to have been attacked at James Everett Park in Bray, Co. Wicklow at around 1.45am this morning.

The seriously injured man was taken to Saint Vincent's Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as "critical".

The scene has been preserved for a Garda forensics investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anybody who was in Bray town centre and the Little Bray, Fassaroe and James Everett Park areas between 1am and 2am this morning to contact them at Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

