Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Major Garda Operation in Galway ends with man taken to hospital

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 06:41 pm

Update 8.05pm: A major Garda Operation in Galway city has ended with a man being brought to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at St Brendan's Avenue in the Woodquay area at around midday.

Locals said they understood a young man had barricaded himself into a house and Gardai were concerned for his welfare.

Gardai entered the house shortly before 7pm and one man has since been brought to UHG.

Update 7pm: Gardaí have entered a house in Galway city this evening after reports that a man barricaded himself inside.

Earlier:

A major Garda operation is underway in Galway city centre this evening, with reports that a man has barricaded himself into a house.

A large number of armed and uniformed gardaí and ambulance services arrived at the scene at St Brendan's Avenue in the Woodquay area at around midday.

Locals at the scene say they understand that a young man has barricaded himself into a house and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

A cordon of approximately 200 meters is in place but the homes within the cordon remain occupied.

Gardaí have not yet issued any information other than to say that the incident is a live operation, and no further comment can be made at this time.


