Latest Luas phase will be in operation one week from today

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 07:31 am

After 4 years of works, the latest phase of the Luas in Dublin will be in operation one week from today.

Luas Cross City will extend the existing Green Line from St. Stephen’s Green out to Cabra, with a single journey taking just 21 minutes.

The €368m project will allow for an additional 10 million passenger journeys per year.

Dublin Chamber's Head of Public Affairs Graeme McQueen says the business community in the capital are very excited.

He said: "It has been a long four years for retailers and all users of the city centre.

This will open up a whole new world of opportunities in terms of getting people to reengage with the city centre, that is really important ahead of Christmas.

"Hopefully a lot of people will come in and use Luas cross city for the first time and make that first journey on what is a really exciting new line for the city."


