Latest: Limerick Council cancels NYE celebrations

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 12:12 pm

Update 12.06pm: Limerick Council has cancelled its planned New Year’s Eve celebrations due to Storm Dylan.

It said that threats of flooding and severe weather led to it having to make the decision.

The council said that high tides were predicted in Limerick and they are acting on health and safety advice.

Earlier: Two weather warnings in effect as Storm Dylan brings high winds

Two separate wind warnings are in effect as Storm Dylan continues to impact the country.

A Status Orange warning, issued for Donegal this morning, stated: "Storm Dylan, to the north of Ireland at 7am will continue to move away and the severe winds will abate during the morning.

"However, winds will still reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h over the next few hours."

That warning is valid from 7-9am this morning.

A separate Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford remains in effect until 12 midday today.

The warning was recently updated to state: "Tonight and Sunday morning as storm Dylan tracks to the northwest of the country, west to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h."

Hundreds of homes are without electricity in areas worst affected by Storm Dylan this morning.

ESB spokesperson Derek Hynes has urged people to watch out for fallen wires.

"Really, what we'd be worried about is making sure that all the public are kept as safe as possible,

"Our crews probably won't be deployed until the wind levels drop off to some sort of safe level, but really the message for all the public is that if they do come across any fallen wires or broken poles, or anything that even looks like electricity wires close to or on the ground, to contact us at 1850 372 999."

The storm lashed parts of Ireland with howling gales in excess of 70mph last night.

Met Éireann said the strongest winds were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway, where 74mph speeds were clocked.

The highest wind speeds recorded in Northern Ireland were gusts of 59mph in Killowen, Co Down.

The UK weather service has issued an amber warning covering Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland, stating there is the potential for "injuries or danger to life" from flying debris.


