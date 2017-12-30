Latest: Ireland braces for Storm Dylan; Power outages expected

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 08:33 pm

Update 8.33pm: The ESB are mobilising teams to prepare for possible electricity outages resulting from Storm Dylan.

Spokesperson Derek Hynes said they expect "significant, but not multi-day, level outages".

"Depending on how bad the wind actually is, we would expect to see some customers without electricity in Mayo, Sligo and Donegal. But at this point we're not expecting that number to be extremely high," said Hynes.

Update 5.04pm: Ireland is braced for Storm Dylan to bring a wet and windy end to 2017.

There's an orange wind warning in place from Met Éireann for Connacht and eight other counties, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.

They are warnings of gusts reaching 125kph from late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

There's also a yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the country.

A UK Met Office amber wind warning covering the Northern and parts of southern and western Scotland is in place for Sunday morning after forecasters warned there was the potential for "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

Met Éireann warned that Dylan would pass close to the country's north-west coast, bringing wintry showers as temperatures dropped as low as 2C.

A spokesman said: "Rain will become widespread tonight.

"In the north it will be heaviest, with a risk of thunder, and will fall as snow and sleet over the hills and mountains.

"Coastal flooding is expected along the west coast as high seas coincide with low tide and onshore winds."

The winds are expected to ease into the afternoon on December 31 as the storm moves north west, so revellers heading out to see in 2018 may escape the worst of the weather.

Original story (7.32am): Strong winds and coastal flooding are due to hit parts of the country today as Storm Dylan reaches Ireland.

A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Connacht and seven other counties from 9pm tonight, with gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour expected.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect for Munster, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea outlines the conditions we can expect.

"Like any storm, it's going to bring wind and rain, a combination of those," he said.

"There'll also be high seas going into western coastal areas.

"Overnight on Saturday night, it will be very, very windy, stormy, particularly across the north western half of the country. So very, very strong winds, gusts of up to about 130km p/h are possible, so they could do at least some slight structural damage."

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn is advising motorists to be extra vigilant in stormy conditions.

"We can't just assume because the speed limit is 120 on the motorway that you can continue to drive 120 on the motorway if there's surface water, or if there's high wind or other factors going to impact on safety, so you've got to slow down and drive your vehicle proportionate to the road conditions you encounter at the time."


