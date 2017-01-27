Latest: Industrial action at Bus Éireann now 'inevitable'

Update 5.12pm: Unions say industrial action at Bus Éireann is now "an inevitability", after the company outlined a new series of cost-saving measures.

The unilateral measures, to be implemented in three weeks' time, would result in employee earnings falling by about 10%.

The plans include a blanket reduction in allowances, as well as cuts to overtime rates, Sunday premiums, and sick pay benefits.

Dermot O'Leary from the National Bus and Railworkers Union (NBRU), said that workers will not take the cuts lying down.

“Industrial action now, based on that letter, is inevitable,” he said.

“And that inevitability, and the finger of blame should be pointed towards the company on that one, and indeed their paymasters at the Department of Transport.

“And look, the workers at Bus Éireann obviously won’t take this lying down, and they will react in a fashion that will, unfortunately now at this stage, begin such action to bear on the transport system in this country.”

Earlier:

Transport Minister Shane Ross has today rejected calls from trade unions at Bus Éireann to facilitate talks on the future of the company.

Unions have held back from calling strike action following company demands for a major cost cutting plan.

Bus Éireann management said that all 2,600 jobs will be lost if the company is not rescued from insolvency by year end.

Unions have called on Minister Ross to facilitate talks, but the Minister has this afternoon ruled that out.

"What I'm not going to do is interfere in the industrial dispute, and I made it absolutely clear that that is not my business," he said.

"If this is a way of interfering in the industrial dispute, or any forum which would interfere with the industrial dispute, or involves me the industrial dispute, the answer is - I will not get involved."