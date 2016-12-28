Latest: Hundreds of homes without power until tomorrow in Dublin

Update 9.45m: Nearly 400 homes in Dublin will be without power overnight because of a fire at an ESB Network sub station in Ballyfermot.
We've finished on scene at the #Ballyfermot sub station fire, thanks to @ESBNetworks for assistance #powercut #blackout #Dublin pic.twitter.com/cNv4dCHSJs— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 28, 2016
A spokesperson from ESB Networks says it will be morning before specialised contractors get to work, as the area has to be sealed off and generators sourced overnight.
Following a fire at our #Ballyfermot substation customers involved will not have their power restored tonight see www.powercheck,ie 1/2— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 28, 2016
It is not known what caused the fire, but vandalism has been ruled out.
Earlier:
The ESB is working to restore power to almost 400 homes in Dublin tonight.
The Dublin Fire Brigade are in the Ballyfermot area attending to a fire at an ESB box on the Blackditch road.
Around 382 homes are without power as a result.
Our crew is working to repair a fault in #Ballyfermot as quickly&safely as possible updates https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY https://t.co/IAhowX247N— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 28, 2016