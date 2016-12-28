Latest: Hundreds of homes without power until tomorrow in Dublin

Update 9.45m: Nearly 400 homes in Dublin will be without power overnight because of a fire at an ESB Network sub station in Ballyfermot.

A spokesperson from ESB Networks says it will be morning before specialised contractors get to work, as the area has to be sealed off and generators sourced overnight.

Following a fire at our #Ballyfermot substation customers involved will not have their power restored tonight see www.powercheck,ie 1/2 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 28, 2016

It is not known what caused the fire, but vandalism has been ruled out.

Earlier:

The ESB is working to restore power to almost 400 homes in Dublin tonight.

The Dublin Fire Brigade are in the Ballyfermot area attending to a fire at an ESB box on the Blackditch road.

Around 382 homes are without power as a result.