Latest: Homeless man died in Dublin while 44 beds lay empty, says charity

Update - 3.35pm: A charity which helps the homeless in Dublin has said that the homeless man who died on Suffolk Street in the early hours of this morning died while there were 44 empty beds at a facility around 30 minutes walk away in the city.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said the tragedy comes at a time when they have seen increased numbers of people presenting rough.

The group said: "As we head towards winter we are hugely concerned about the possibility of further lives being lost on the streets of the capital over the next few months and want the Minister and Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to immediately tackle this national emergency."

Only a week ago ICHH outreach volunteers helped 206 people in one night, an all-time high in the four years the charity has operated.

The scene where the homeless man was found dead on Suffolk Street, Dublin. Pic: Collins

At the time ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn called on Minister Eoghan Murphy and the DRHE to immediately open the 44 beds in Wolfe Tone Quay to alleviate the numbers presenting as rough sleeping.

ICHH CEO, Anthony Flynn, said: "This was a tragic but preventable accident. Dublin’s rough sleeper crisis is out of control with our outreach teams last week reporting the highest ever number of rough sleepers on one night.

"The individual slept on Suffolk street whilst 44 beds lay empty in Wolfe Tone Quay last night. Immediate emergency measures are required now to tackle the rough sleeper crisis.

"I’m calling on the Minister to immediately open empty beds, this is not the first and will not be the last death on our streets. Somebody must be held accountable.

"People's lives need to be the first priority for the Minister and I again am asking him to react swiftly and try to prevent any further deaths on our streets. On behalf of ICHH I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man that passed away overnight."

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s near Dublin's Grafton Street.

He was found unconscious on the footpath of Suffolk Street at around 4am today.

It is understood he had been sleeping rough.

The man was taken to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified but gardaí at Pearse Street have said they do not suspect foul play.