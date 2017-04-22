Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Gardaí say no suspicious circumstances after two die in Sligo fire

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 07:46 am

Update 6.15pm:Gardaí say there's nothing to suggest a fire in Sligo which killed two men started suspiciously.

The men aged in their 60s and 30s died at Sligo University Hospital this morning following a the blaze at a house on Market street in the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after five this morning - a forensic examination is underway.

Earlier: Two men have died in a fire in Sligo.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Market street in the town at five o'clock this morning.

Two men aged in their 60s and 30s and believed to be from the one family - were rushed to Sligo University Hospital were they were pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination - however at this stage Gardaí say there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious.

