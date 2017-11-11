Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Gardaí release two teenagers in probe into assault on teenage boys in Meath

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 07:02 am

Update - 9.50am: Two teenagers have been released without charge in connection with an assault on two 17-year-old boys in Co. Meath.

Both teenagers arrested yesterday in the Balbriggan area have been released this morning and a file is being prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.

7.02am: Gardaí arrest two in connection with assault by group on two teenage boys

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault on a couple of teenage boys in Co. Meath.

Gardaí investigating an assault on two 17-year-olds from Laytown by a large group of youths have arrested two males in their teens in connection with the incident, which happened around 4pm on November 5 near Gormanston Railway Station in Co. Meath.

The boys reported being attacked and were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

They were allegedly assaulted by a large group of males who were described as both black and white youths accompanied by females who witnessed the assaults.

These groups boarded the train in Balbriggan Station and got off at Gormanston Station.

Both youths arrested yesterday in the Balbriggan area are being detained in Ashbourne Garda Station.

The investigation is continuing.


