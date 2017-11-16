Latest: Gardaí investigating Joseph Deacy death in Mayo release two men without charge

Update: 6.46pm: The two men arrested in relation to the death of Joseph Deacy have been released without charge.

Earlier: Two men in their 20s are still being questioned in Mayo in connection with the death of Joseph Deacy.

The 21-year-old from St Albans in England died in hospital August 13.

He had been found with serious head injuries outside a house in Gortnasillagh near Swinford.

The men - who are both in their 20s - are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at garda stations in Co Mayo.