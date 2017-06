Latest: Gardai in Carlow set up full incident room after serious attack on woman in 50’s

Update 7.20pm: Gardai were this evening continuing to appeal for witnesses after a serious assault on a woman in her 50’s in County Carlow.

The woman in her 50s was found unconscious yesterday afternoon.

The woman was found with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle in Carlow town, shortly after 1pm.

She was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment where she remains in a critical condition this evening.

Garda say it appears she suffered a serious assault and are appealing to any witnesses or drivers that may have travelled through the area and who have Dash Cam footage to contact them

A full incident room has been set up at Carlow Garda Station and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

Update 11.05am: Gardaí in Carlow say a woman who was found unconscious in the town at the weekend was seriously assaulted.

They are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to contact them.

Superintendent Gerry Redmond from Carlow Garda Station said: "A woman was found in the grounds in an unconscious state. It’s apparent from our investigations so far that she was the subject of a very serious assault, and we are very concerned for her and her condition.

"She is currently in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, she’s in a very serious condition and she was very seriously assaulted, so we are making a number of appeals for help from the public."

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating after a woman was found unconscious in Carlow yesterday.

She remains in a serious condition in hospital after being found injured on the grounds of Pollerton Castle.

The woman was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and is described as being in a serious condition.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday morning or who may have dash cam footage from the surrounding roads is asked to contact Gardaí.

The man who found her told the Irish Independent: "We’re all very shocked here.

"I was told not to comment on what I had seen, but I just hope that this woman is okay."

Local councillor Jim Deane said news of the incident was very distressing for local residents.

He said: "Many people around the town are talking about this awful incident. Whatever the circumstances are it’s truly a horrific thing to have happened.

"I hope this poor, unfortunate girl who is the victim of this assault makes a speedy recovery."