Latest: Gardaí believed to have found slash hooks and bow and arrow in halting site search in Cork

A major garda operation is continuing at a halting site on the Northside of Cork city.

Searches are being carried out at St. Anthony's Park, Holyhill in Knocknaheeney, while a large garda presence is reported in the Gurranabraher area.

It is believed up to 60 officers are searching for weapons at the site.

Members of the armed Gardaí, drug squad, sniffer dogs and Customs are all involved in the operation which got underway at 9am this morning.

Garda search teams still on site, combing ground outside St Anthony's Park in Hollyhill #Cork pic.twitter.com/YnKV7LHjhR — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) September 6, 2017

Houses, gutters, drains, cars and the surrounding fields of the park are being searched and it is believed a number of weapons have been seized, including the recovery of slash hooks and a bow and arrow.

Gardaí are not releasing any further information at this point as the operation is ongoing.