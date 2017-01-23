LATEST: Gardaí arrest three, including two Aer Lingus workers, in immigrant smuggling investigation

Update 1.05pm: Last night a foreign national from outside the EU arrived at Dublin Airport and Gardaí followed up on indications that two Aer Lingus staff were going to help get that man past immigration controls.

The three men are in Garda custody after the operation that also involved searches of property and vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll from the Special Crime Operations Unit says the offers of big money from illegal immigrants can be attractive.

Asst Commissioner O'Driscoll said: "There is always a temptation there for people to succumb to the offering of corrupt payments."

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan says the investigation is part of the effort to strengthen Ireland's borders.

The Garda Commissioner said: "Well our focus is on working with our colleagues in the immigration service, and our colleagues at our ports and borders to ensure that we strengthen our border controls. And this is part of that."

The three men remain in custody under the suspected offence of smuggling illegal immigrants.

The three men arrested at Dublin Airport last night are aged 61, 56 and 28, and are being held at Ballymun and Coolock Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Aer Lingus have issued a statement confirming that two of their workers have been arrested in the investigation.

The airline said: "Aer Lingus can confirm that two of its employees have been arrested by an Garda Siochana at Dublin Airport.

"Aer Lingus is co-operating fully with an Garda Siochana in their investigation. As this is an on-going criminal investigation we have no further comment to make."

The Garda National Immigration Bureau have said that the scam has been running for years.

They believe that the network may have smuggled up to 100 illegal immigrants through Dublin Airport every year.

Speaking earlier this morning, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald said authorities need to be vigilant at Ireland's airports.

She said: "We have a huge amount of contact with Interpol and Europol.

"I'm very confident that with the new arrangements now in place, that database information is being shared more effectively than ever."