The big wheel at Galway's Christmas market has stopped turning, leaving a number of trapped on it this evening.

It happened just minutes after the market was officially opened when the festive lights were switched on.

The emergency services were called and they are trying to free the passengers who are stuck in cabins.

The local fire services have been using cherry pickers to reach a number of people and bring them down to safety in Eyre Square.

Traffic is being diverted around the square and a large crowd has gathered to watch the rescue efforts.

Day 1 of the Galway Christmas Market and we got stuck on the wheel pic.twitter.com/XBgrezqnyQ — Hannah Lambert (@hannahlambert76) November 17, 2017

Galway City Councillor Pádraig Conneely, is calling for a full investigation.

He said: "I was down there and there is a major problem with it and I am very disappointed because I understand there was to be a certificate with that big wheel.

The Big Wheel at the Christmas Market in Galway is stuck ... with people on it pic.twitter.com/pyoFTEOBr4 — Enda Cunningham (@endacunningham) November 17, 2017

"There are health and safety issues, the fire brigade are there trying to take people off and are having difficulty doing so.

"So I would be calling for a full investigation."