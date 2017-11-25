Latest: Forcing Frances Fitzgerald to resign would be the wrong thing to do, says Taoiseach

Update 12.22pm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that he is hopeful a resolution can be found in the current political impasse.

He insisted that he does not want Frances Fitzgerald to resign, and that the matter is before the Disclosures Tribunal.

"Certainly, if there is a way to avoid the Government falling and the Dáil collapsing and an election, I'm open to that," he said.

"But it can't involve the Tánaiste being forced to resign, because that would just be the wrong thing to do."

Update 12.22pm: The chair of Fine Gael’s National Executive has insisted that the party does not want a General Election.

The Taoiseach and the Fianna Fáil leader are due to meet again, but unless a compromise can be found an election could happen in a matter of weeks.

"This is an emergency meeting of the Fine Gael Executive Council, convened to, I suppose, to prepare for a General Election," said Gerry O’Connell.

"None of us want a General Election, it's our hope that a General Election can be avoided at all cost.

"The Taoiseach's position, as he set out last night, [is that] he's not going to dismiss the Tánaiste, he's going to support her to the hilt, and we support his position.

"But we're preparing on the basis that the Dáil may be dissolved as early as Tuesday."

Earlier:

The Fine Gael National Executive Council is holding an emergency meeting this morning to discuss its strategy for a potential general election.

The council is meeting in the next hour at their Headquarters in Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is meeting with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin again today in a bid to break the impasse over the garda whistleblower controversy.

However, Fine Gael is conscious that it will need time and space to prepare for an election in the event that one is called.

Fianna Fáil has put down a motion of no confidence in Frances Fitzgerald over her handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy - but Leo Varadkar says he will not sack her.

It centres around an email that the Tánaiste received in May 2015 outlining the proposed legal strategy against the Garda Whistleblower at the O'Higgins Commission.

The Irish Examiner's Mick Clifford says the suggestion that she could not legally interfere in the proceedings is a distraction.

"There was nothing to stop her," he said.

"In fact you could argue that she had a duty to pick up the phone and ring the Garda Commissioner and say: Can you tell me why, is there a valid reason for this, what is it based on, just so I can understand it, just so I have polictical cover, even, if you want to put it that way, because I have met Maurice McCabe and he seems like an honourable man, can you tell me please what is going on?"