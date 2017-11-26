Latest: Fitzgerald did not discuss email with former Garda Commissioner

Update 12.15pm: It has emerged that Frances Fitzgerald did not discuss a controversial email with the former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan when the pair met a day after the mail was received.

The email sent in May 2015 outlined a garda strategy to smear Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Inquiry.

The Tánaiste and Ms O’Sullivan met at an official Garda event one day later but did not discuss the Inquiry at all.

Ms Fitzgerald says the email directed that she had no role in pursuing the matter, as it was before a Commission of Investigation.

Meanwhile, talks between the Taoiseach and the Fianna Fáil leader are said to be at a sensitive stage as they continue to discuss the political deadlock.

Fianna Fáil received documents yesterday detailing Department of Justice Correspondence in relation to the Minister's handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy.

They will have to determine today if the documents prove Frances Fitzgerald acted appropriately and whether, on the strength of their findings, they still want her to resign.

It comes as a poll shows the parties are almost neck and neck, were an election to be held before Christmas.

There are just two days until a Fianna Fáil motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste is due to be debated, but Fine Gael is standing behind Frances Fitzgerald.

If no deal can be reached, and if the former Justice Minister does not resign, the Dáil will likely be dissolved on Tuesday, with an election some three weeks after.

It's understood both parties genuinely want to avoid an election.

Fine Gael Deputy Jerry Buttimer says if they do have to go to the polls they're prepared for it, but it's not the outcome he's hoping for.

"I am always out canvassing personally, I was out canvassing yesterday," Mr Buttimer said.

"It's what we do as politicians. If there is an election then it's being called because of the opportunism of two political parties trying to outsmart one another and that's the reality.

"I think it's important now that we let the tribunal do its work. There is a process in place, established and voted for by the Oireachtas and if we can't let that happen then there is no due process, there is no fairness in politics anymore."

Update 7.41am: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are expected to engage again today in a bid to avert a pre-Christmas General Election.

The collapse of the Government could be imminent as the parties disagree over the Tánaiste’s handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy.

Fianna Fail has tabled a motion of no-confidence in the former Justice Minister and are expected to vote on the motion on Tuesday.

Last night the party set about examining Department of Justice documents in a fresh attempt to avoid an election.

Fine Gael Deputy Jerry Buttimer says the party remains fully behind Frances Fitzgerald:

"Neither Fianna Fáil nor Sinn Féin can explain why they want an election over an issue that is being handled by the tribunal.

"The Táinaiste as far as I’m concerned has done nothing wrong, her record as minister has shown that she has protected whistleblowers.

"She has been very much about leading the culture of change within the Department of Justice and within the gardaí so this is opportunism at its worst by the opposition."

Last night, Fianna Fáil were examining Department of Justice documents in an attempt to salvage their supply and confidence agreement with Fine Gael.

The documents contain information in relation to the Tánaiste’s handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin has called for clarity over the batch of documents.

.@BrendanHowlin has called for the batch of documents provided to Fianna Fáil from the Dept of Justice to be provided to all opposition parties, and that clarity is needed as to whether these have also been provided to the Disclosures Tribunal. https://t.co/MBwjLhMwuh pic.twitter.com/QlTibtqi0R — The Labour Party (@labour) November 25, 2017

"Political expediency now has entered into what should be the normal business of answering parliamentary questions," said Deputy Howlin.

"Obviously they are germane to the questions that have been posed by the members of the Oireachtas including Alan Kelly, myself and others.

"They haven’t been provided to members of the Oireachtas but they are to be provided to the leader of Fianna Fail apparently to assuage his concerns and to take the pressure off the government. Now that is an extraordinary state of affairs."

In yesterday’s meeting, the Taoiseach discussed with Micheal Martin the possibility of the role that the Charleton enquiry would play in examining the Táinaiste’s role and knowledge of the Garda legal strategy around Mr McCabe.

There was also talk at the meeting around reforming the Department of Justice.