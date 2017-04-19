Latest: Fianna Fáil says teachers not available to deliver Government’s new language strategy

Update 9.20am: Fianna Fáil has said Ireland does not have enough teachers to be able to deliver the Government’s planned modern language strategy.

The Education Minister is to announce ambitious targets on languages including the plan to have all Junior Cycle students taking a foreign language by 2021.

The strategy also aims to increase by 10% the number of Leaving Cert students studying a foreign language.

But Fianna Fail’s Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne said the teachers are not there.

“ I don't think we have the teachers available, that is the truth of it at the moment. That’s a worry and I think the Minister should be looking at that issue first before he develops a strategy.

“And any modern languages strategy must be across all government departments as well. It can’t just be about the education system, it has to be about how we live our lives and interact with the wider world.

“And in the context of Brexit, that is going to become much more important."

Earlier: All pupils will study a foreign language for their Junior Cert by 2021 under ambitious new plans to be announced by the Education Minister.

Richard Bruton says Ireland should aim to be within the top ten in Europe when it comes to foreign languages.

Under new plans to be announced later today, Minister Bruton says we should benchmark ourselves against the best english speaking country in the world for foreign languages within a decade.

Under the plan, all pupils will take a foreign language for the Junior Cert by 2021, and there will be an extra 10% of pupils taking a foreign language for Leaving Cert – encouraging them to think beyond French.

Chinese will also be introduced as a leaving cert subject for the first time, and so-called heritage languages such as Polish, Lithuanian and Portuguese will get their own proper curriculum.

Admitting that there may not be enough teachers available to teach these subjects, Minister Bruton says an audit will be carried out to see what language skills teachers may have, with a bid to upskilling them.