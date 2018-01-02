Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: €39m Euromillions winner has made contact with National Lottery

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 08:33 am

Update 1.36pm: The winner of the €39m Euromillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in the Dublin region last Friday.

It is the 12th time the Euromillions jackpot has been won in Ireland.

No further details are known about the winner at this stage but the National Lottery says arrangements are being made.

Earlier: Winning €38.8m Euromillions ticket sold in Dublin

It has been revealed that the winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in the Dublin region.

However, the hunt is still on for the lucky winner - or winners.

The National Lottery says it was a quick pick ticket bought last Friday, December 29, on the same day as the draw.

The winning numbers were 04,08,22,23,48 and the Lucky Stars were 01 and 12.

This is the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004.

Spokesperson Miriam Donohoe says even if the winner comes forward today - they will have a little wait for the cash.

She said: "From a practical point of view the money is shared; nine countries in Europe come together to play and organise the Euromillions game, so that money hasn't actually hit our bank account yet.

"Even if the winner turns up this morning, we will have politely ask them to come back later in the week to collect the cheque."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

EuromillionsDublinWinnerNational Lottery

Related Articles

Santa comes early as two lucky Euromillions players scoop €500,000 each

Surprise for Waterford Euromillions player as €5,000 win becomes more than one million

Cork man reveals financial pressure before scooping ’life changing’ €500k euromillions win

‘Lightning can strike twice’: Lucky store sells to another Lotto millionaire

More in this Section

Young man in serious condition following attack Kildare attack

Government making €9m available to local authorities to deal with Ophelia aftermath

Man charged with brother's murder said 'Sorry, I didn’t mean it', court hears

Ibrahim Halawa says he will never return to Egypt


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Zappone in counselling since her wife’s death

Drivers face raft of new road charges; Switch to electric cars may see €4bn loss from petrol, diesel taxes

Varadkar doesn’t want Trump’s help on North

TDs’ pay hike may eclipse tax cuts

Lifestyle

Tower of inspiration for Cork writers

Jarlath’s organ freeman show

Making Cents: Brave new world for your 2018 finances

Dieting fads through the years

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »