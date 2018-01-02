Latest: €39m Euromillions winner has made contact with National Lottery

Update 1.36pm: The winner of the €39m Euromillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in the Dublin region last Friday.

It is the 12th time the Euromillions jackpot has been won in Ireland.

No further details are known about the winner at this stage but the National Lottery says arrangements are being made.

Earlier: Winning €38.8m Euromillions ticket sold in Dublin

However, the hunt is still on for the lucky winner - or winners.

The National Lottery says it was a quick pick ticket bought last Friday, December 29, on the same day as the draw.

The winning numbers were 04,08,22,23,48 and the Lucky Stars were 01 and 12.

Spokesperson Miriam Donohoe says even if the winner comes forward today - they will have a little wait for the cash.

She said: "From a practical point of view the money is shared; nine countries in Europe come together to play and organise the Euromillions game, so that money hasn't actually hit our bank account yet.

"Even if the winner turns up this morning, we will have politely ask them to come back later in the week to collect the cheque."

- Digital Desk