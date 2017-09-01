Latest: Dublin City Councillor claims a third homeless person died in Dublin last week

Update - 3.01pm: The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has extended his sympathies to the families of the two homeless people who died yesterday.

It comes as new figures show 99 families with 214 children became newly homeless in Dublin in July.

Mr Murphy says he learned with regret about the death of a homeless man and woman in Dublin and Kildare yesterday.

Dublin City Councillor Christy Burke says he knows of a third homeless death in the past week.

Mr Burke said: "There was a 30-year-old man that was found last Thursday or Friday morning under the old taxation office in Chancery Street. I had been feeding him for a while.

"Onedeath is adeath too many and I am sick and tired of governments jumping up and down every time there is a death, but nothing happens."

Earlier: 99 families with 214 children became homeless in Dublin in July, according to figures issued by Focus Ireland.

The data shows it is the second highest number recorded since January 2013.

The highest monthly number, 125 families, was recorded in January last year.

The charity says it means a record number of 1,178 families with 2,423 children are now homeless in the capital.

Focus Ireland Advocacy Director Mike Allen said: "We had seen a drop in the numbers of families becoming homeless every month at the end of last year and earlier this year but this is no longer the case, and we are back to constantly rising numbers every month.

"We are in the middle of the worst homelessness crisis in living memory as nearly 8,000 people are homeless nationwide.

"Years of successive government underinvestment in social housing, together with spiralling rental costs have resulted in record numbers homeless in Ireland."

He did admit, however, that there is much good work being done by the State, local authorities and NGOs to alleviate the crisis.

But he went on: "However, we must never shy away from saying it is crystal clear that not enough is being down to keep people in their homes and prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place.

"The Government needs to move from managing homelessness towards ending it and must take the decisions required to do this."

The Dublin Simon Community have said that urgent action is needed.

Sam McGuinness, of Dublin Simon Community, said: "Figures published today for July show that there are now 1,178 families accessing emergency accommodation in the Dublin region alone, an increase of 5.6% since June and 18.6% in the last year.

"Children are now at 2,423, an increase of 6.7% since June and 19.9% in the last year."

He said that today's figures show that there is an even bigger challenge to keep up with the demand for housing.

He said: "In the long term the end to this crisis can only be achieved by building more social and affordable housing. In the short term we must ensure that the private rental market is accessible and prioritise addressing the spiralling rents and dwindling supply.

"Keeping people in the homes that they already have and working with households at risk is a key priority for Dublin Simon Community and everyone involved in tackling this crisis."