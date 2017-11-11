Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Death of Donegal man not being treated as suspicious by Gardaí

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 07:17 am

Update 5pm: Gardaí have confirmed the death of a man in Donegal on Thursday is not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of the man in his thirties, who was found dead at a house in Carndonagh.

A preliminary report has been provided to Gardaí and details are being forwarded to the Coroner.

Earlier: A post mortem will be carried out on the body of a 37-year-old man who died suddenly in Donegal.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh shortly after 8pm on Thursday night.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

A post mortem is due to be carried out this morning, and Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

The scene remains sealed off and investigations are continuing.


