Latest: Boy, 16, due in court after being arrested at scene of crash by Gardaí investigating burglary

Update 10am: A 16-year-old teenage boy is due to appear in court after being arrested by Gardaí on the Naas Road yesterday.

He will appear before before a special sitting of Naas District Court this morning.

Another youth was released without charge last night while a third remains in Garda custody.

6.28am: Gardaí investigating burglary continue to question three teens after youth seriously injured in crash

A young man remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning following a crash in Kildare yesterday.

Three teenagers also remain in custody after being arrested by Gardaí investigating an attempted burglary.

The incident began when a special anti-burglary patrol intercepted a car on the Naas Road, while investigating reports of a robbery in nearby Athy.

Gardaí and forensic collision investigators at the scene of a road traffic collision last night on the Dublin-bound carriageway of the N7 between Naas and Johnstown

The car stopped briefly before accelerating and colliding with another vehicle at the Johnstown junction.

A youth was seriously injured and taken to Tallaght Hospital while three others were arrested during follow-up searches near the crash site and taken to Naas Garda Station for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing and GSOC is also reviewing the incident.