Latest: Arrest made after man in his 30s found dead in Limerick house

Update 7.25pm: A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in his 30s in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

He is being detained at Newcastlewest Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Original story (6.13pm): Man in his 30s found dead in Limerick house

Gardaí are investigating the death of man in his 30s in Limerick.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing for witnesses after the man was found in a house in the village of Pallaskenry.

They were called to the scene shortly before 5pm today.

The area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

The body remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact their Newcastlewest station on 061 393102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.