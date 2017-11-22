Latest: AA advises motorists to slow down as floods hit and temperatures set to drop

Update - 11.50am: The AA is advising motorists to slow down and allow extra journey time as they report dozens of flood-related breakdowns across Dublin and Leinster this morning.

AA Rescue said many cars have been damaged by driving through floodwater as today’s heavy rain causes major traffic jams.

Many roads in Dublin, Kildare, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Waterford and Tipperary are flooded.

This morning alone the breakdown assistance provider had already received more than 20 flood-related breakdown call-outs.

A flooded road in Co. Clare this morning. Pic: Press 22

Conor Faughnan of the AA said: "By 10am on Wednesday we had already been called to attend to 25 flood-damaged vehicles.

"It’s important that motorists in flood-affected areas avoid driving through larger pools of water where possible as it’s easy to be deceived about how deep the water is. It’s simply not worth the risk as you can very quickly find yourself stuck on the roadside."

#DUBLIN Traffic is down to one lane on the #N3 Navan Rd inbound at J2 Blanchardstown due to flooding, with delays back to J5 Dunboyne. Photo Credit: @Paul_Hearns https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr pic.twitter.com/bfshs6OrC2 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

They have also advised motorists to drive with extra care in the coming days, as an expected drop in temperatures could bring ice and frost across the country.

Mr Faughnan said: "In the coming days a drop in temperatures is likely to wreak havoc on car batteries, particularly if they’re older or weaker.

"So it’s important that motorists give their car a quick check today before conditions take a turn for the worse from tomorrow."

The floods in Co. Clare this morning. Pic: Press 22

Motorists are also being urged to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, and to ensure their windows and mirrors are adequately cleared before beginning any journey in order to improve visibility.

Mr Faughnan also said today's rain means the risk of icy patches is greater as roads are still going to be wet.

Earlier: A number of roads around the country are impassable due to flooding and the river Tolka has burst its banks on the N3 in Dublin.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster until 9pm tonight with widespread heavy showers this morning.

Flooding in Dublin this morning on the N3 Navan Road just before Blanchardstown pic.twitter.com/k2OVuJFZ2a — Marie O'Neill (@_Marie45) November 22, 2017

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly later today with chances the rain could turn to sleet.

Forecaster with Met Eireann John Eagleton has confirmed that winter is here.

He said: "We're in a colder regime, it has been very mild for the past 10 days or so, but I think that is all going to change.

Heavy rain fall causing flooding in Sutton,Dublin this morning.. pic.twitter.com/gwGFHaK9HS — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) November 22, 2017

"I think it is over the next three or four days that we will see much colder weather coming in from the north, maybe later this morning and in the afternoon.

"For the rest of the week temperatures are going to stay low. Winter has finally arrived."