Laois woman discovered winning lotto ticket while making Easter dinner

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 02:44 pm

A woman from Laois discovered she had won a whopping €250,000 on the Lotto while making dinner for her family on Easter Sunday.

The Abbeyleix native was in her kitchen when her son spotted on Facebook that the winning ticket was bought in her local shop, Clelands.

“I had gone in there the day before to buy a ticket for the Saturday night draw. We checked the numbers together and discovered I won, she said.

"The excitement was something else, I went into pure shock. I rang my husband straight away, but he didn’t believe me at all, and just asked what time dinner was at!

‘I had the whole family over for Easter dinner that day, all the kids and grandchildren and it was just fantastic.

"We are all looking forward to enjoying the prize as a family, and putting it to go use in the coming weeks."

The couple purhcased their Quick Pick ticket on Friday April 14 from Clelands, Main Street in Abbeyleix.

Tonight's Lotto jackpot is heading for €8.5m.

