Gardaí in Co Laois have seized a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €35,000.

Officers from Abbeyleix and Portlaoise found the drugs, along with drug paraphernalia, during a planned operation in a wooded area near Ballinakill yesterday.

The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Laois area.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.