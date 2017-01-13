Landlords warn they may abandon rental market if new laws too restrictive

Landlords are warning many of them will leave the rental market if they are restricted by new laws in the sector.

The Dáil will debate new legislation next week which would end the practice of tenants being evicted when a property goes up for sale.

The proposals have been put forward by People Before Profit and the Anti Austerity Alliance who say they want to stop vulture funds making people homeless.

However Fintan McNamara of the Residential Landlords Association said the changes would make things worse.

"We are the most heavily taxed and now most heavily regulated, with the most draconian form of rent control in western Europe at the moment," he said.

"They say (the new rules are) going to be there for three years, but it may be extended down the road. It's not the most attractive place for investors at the moment."