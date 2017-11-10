Labour leader describes government’s ’mixed messages’ on Brexit as ’dangerous for Ireland’

Labour’s Brendan Howlin says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Simon Coveney need to get their stories straight on Brexit.

The Party’s leader and spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Northern Ireland says the government needs to put an end to any confusion, and clearly outline the progress being made in negotiations.

Deputy Howlin says there are mixed views at the heart of the Irish Government over how the talks are progressing and suggested that was dangerous for Ireland.

"There was mixed messages coming out in the last 48 hours. The Taoiseach told me in the Dail that he expected things to be resolved in such away that we could move on to the next phase whereas a much more sceptical view was expressed today by Simon Coveney.

"That’s dangerous for Ireland. It’s dangerous if there is not a very clear joined up view of where we are at."