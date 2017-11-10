Home»Breaking News»ireland

Labour leader describes government’s ’mixed messages’ on Brexit as ’dangerous for Ireland’

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 07:58 pm

Labour’s Brendan Howlin says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Simon Coveney need to get their stories straight on Brexit.

The Party’s leader and spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Northern Ireland says the government needs to put an end to any confusion, and clearly outline the progress being made in negotiations.

Deputy Howlin says there are mixed views at the heart of the Irish Government over how the talks are progressing and suggested that was dangerous for Ireland.

"There was mixed messages coming out in the last 48 hours. The Taoiseach told me in the Dail that he expected things to be resolved in such away that we could move on to the next phase whereas a much more sceptical view was expressed today by Simon Coveney.

"That’s dangerous for Ireland. It’s dangerous if there is not a very clear joined up view of where we are at."


KEYWORDS

BrexitBrendan HowlinLeo VaradkarSimon Coveney

Related Articles

Five questions you might be asking about the Brexit negotiations

North-South structures could help answer Brexit border question, says SDLP

EU paper: Only way to avoid hard border is for North to stay in single market

Britain can decide to reverse Brexit at any stage, says architect of Article 50

More in this Section

Pair arrested in connection with assault of two teenagers

Direct rule in Northern Ireland 'not an option', says Gerry Adams

Rio Olympics ticket-touting court case suspended

Student who designed a unique assisted shaving device wins SciFest 2017


Today's Stories

Pat Hickey OCI court case suspended

Armed gardaí to patrol Rathkeale during Christmas influx of Travellers

Locations in Cork City identified for supervised injecting facility

Cosgrave’s home still under Garda protection

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »