Home»Breaking News»ireland

Labour lashes out at rival left-wing parties for 'hypocrisy' on housing

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 10:51 am

Labour has lashed out at the "hypocrisy" of rival left-wing parties on housing, claiming groups like Sinn Féin and Solidarity-PBP are blocking some social housing builds at local authority level while championing their need in the Dáil, writes Political Correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Party housing spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan and former TD Robert Dowds made the claim alongside a number of other delegates and branch members on the second day of Labour's annual conference on Saturday.

Speaking during an early morning session on the burgeoning housing crisis, Ms O'Sullivan said while she believes Housing Minister Simon Coveney is putting forward genuine policies there are "27 vacant homes for every person in emergency housing accommodation".

Ms O'Sullivan said the issue could be partially resolved by significantly increasing the number of social houses built by local authorities across the State.

However, she claimed this is repeatedly being blocked by the "hypocrisy" of rival left-wing parties which are calling for the move in the Dáil while blocking it at local authority level.

"We need to see an end to this hypocrisy of other parties. This is not working," she said.

Former Labour TD for Dublin Mid-West Robert Dowds supported the claim, saying the double standards issue must be "exposed" and addressed by all of those involved.

The housing motions session also heard delegates criticise the Government's current response to the housing crisis amid calls to rapidly increase house building in targeted areas across the country from Cabra delegate Declan Meehan and Clondalkin-Rathcoole delegate Denis O'Callaghan.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS labour, hypocrisy, housing,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

National protests taking place over ownership of new National Maternity Hospital

Slip road off M7 closed due to overturned truck

Bid to evict tenant from 'den of iniquity' where body found

Dept of Social Protection unaware of number of allegations that lead to detection of offense


Today's Stories

Leo Varadkar’s pension plan for ‘second class sector’

Call for campaign to tackle alcohol in pregnancy

Lay-led prayer trials in Limerick

After raising €4m cystic fibrosis charity says it needs no more money

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 