Labour lashes out at rival left-wing parties for 'hypocrisy' on housing

Labour has lashed out at the "hypocrisy" of rival left-wing parties on housing, claiming groups like Sinn Féin and Solidarity-PBP are blocking some social housing builds at local authority level while championing their need in the Dáil, writes Political Correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Party housing spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan and former TD Robert Dowds made the claim alongside a number of other delegates and branch members on the second day of Labour's annual conference on Saturday.

Speaking during an early morning session on the burgeoning housing crisis, Ms O'Sullivan said while she believes Housing Minister Simon Coveney is putting forward genuine policies there are "27 vacant homes for every person in emergency housing accommodation".

Ms O'Sullivan said the issue could be partially resolved by significantly increasing the number of social houses built by local authorities across the State.

However, she claimed this is repeatedly being blocked by the "hypocrisy" of rival left-wing parties which are calling for the move in the Dáil while blocking it at local authority level.

"We need to see an end to this hypocrisy of other parties. This is not working," she said.

Former Labour TD for Dublin Mid-West Robert Dowds supported the claim, saying the double standards issue must be "exposed" and addressed by all of those involved.

The housing motions session also heard delegates criticise the Government's current response to the housing crisis amid calls to rapidly increase house building in targeted areas across the country from Cabra delegate Declan Meehan and Clondalkin-Rathcoole delegate Denis O'Callaghan.