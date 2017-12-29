Home»Breaking News»ireland

Labour hits out at 'spin' around splitting of Dept of Justice which they claim is 'not fit for purpose'

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 07:31 am

The Government's plan to split the Justice Department in two has been slammed as "farcical".

The move is in response to concerns over the scandal around Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested the department could be divided into two units operating separately under the responsibility of one minister, with one Secretary General and two deputy Secretaries General of the two wings.

The Fine Gael leader said it is his intention to proceed with the reform in 2018.

Mr Varadkar said the government could split the department into two fully separate departments at a later date - similar to the UK where there is a Department of Justice and a Department of Home Affairs.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin says that is more "spin" than split.

Mr Howlin said: "There is now an unanswerable demand to make fundamental changes in the way the Department of Justice operates, in what has never happened in the history of the State, we've lost two ministers, two Garda Commissioners and two Secretaries General.

"Everybody, Opposition and Government, are of the view that the current structure of the Department of Justice is not fit for purpose."


