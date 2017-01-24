Home»Breaking News»ireland

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:46 pm

The Labour Court says it won't intervene in the pay dispute at Bus Éireann.

Unions are pursuing a 21% pay claim, but the company says it's facing insolvency, and has announced cuts to staff payments and overtime.

The Labour Court has told both sides it is not viable to continue examining the pay claim, given the other issues facing the company.

Dermot O'Leary of the National Bus and Rail Union says Bus Éireann staff aren't prepared to accept the company's cost-cutting plans.

"It’s quite clear from the angle on the ground here that if the company are to move to laterally implement cuts in terms and conditions then there will be a reaction, and that reaction will come in the form of industrial action and we will consider options around that on Thursday."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS labour court, bus eireann, nbru, pay,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Jobs Minister warns ticket touting laws may not benefit Irish customers

Hopes fading for hotel avalanche survivors as death toll climbs to 17

Ruling in Alan Shatter case may be appealed further, says legal expert

More in this Section

Jobs Minister warns ticket touting laws may not benefit Irish customers

Adult TV station mix-up leads to viewers calling Westport households

Theresa May declines invitation to address Dáil

Schoolkids in Limerick make history with live video call to astronaut on International Space Station


Today's Stories

Man tried to bribe garda after drink-driving arrest

Councillors want to fast-track construction of Cork town in lieu of housing crisis

Sinn Féin looks to a new generation with Michelle O'Neill's appointment

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 