Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

The Labour Court says it won't intervene in the pay dispute at Bus Éireann.

Unions are pursuing a 21% pay claim, but the company says it's facing insolvency, and has announced cuts to staff payments and overtime.

The Labour Court has told both sides it is not viable to continue examining the pay claim, given the other issues facing the company.

Dermot O'Leary of the National Bus and Rail Union says Bus Éireann staff aren't prepared to accept the company's cost-cutting plans.

"It’s quite clear from the angle on the ground here that if the company are to move to laterally implement cuts in terms and conditions then there will be a reaction, and that reaction will come in the form of industrial action and we will consider options around that on Thursday."