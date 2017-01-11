Knife found close to where 16-year-old was stabbed to death last week

A large knife has been found by Gardaí close to the scene of a fatal stabbing in Dublin.

Teenager Reece Cullen (16) was stabbed to death in Kilclare Crescent, Tallaght last Thursday.

Today it has been reported that Gardaí have located a knife in a stream close to the scene of the crime.

They are now investigating the possibility that it may be the murder weapon.

In the investigation into the murder a 14-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman were both arrested.

The boy was released without charge and a file has been sent to the DPP.

The woman was arrested for withholding information.

Reece Cullen is to be laid to rest today.

He will be buried at Kilmashogue Cemetery in Rathfarnham.