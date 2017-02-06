Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kinahan gang member one of two Irish men arrested in Amsterdam

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 04:11 pm

Two Irish men have been arrested by police in the Netherlands, including a member of the Kinahan crime gang.

It follows an incident which happened at Rembrandt Square in central Amsterdam yesterday evening at around 8.45pm local time.

Four people - aged 23, two aged 29 and 37 - were arrested, and three guns were also discovered.

According to Dutch police, two Irish men were among those arrested, with two others from Britain.

One of the Irish men is a senior figure in the Kinahan crime cartel, according to media reports. The Irish men are reported to be from Drimnagh and Inchicore in Dublin.

The men are currently being held by Police and investigations are continuing.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS amsterdam, netherlands, arrests.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Woman tells convicted killer's family: 'I will kill all of you'

Arlene Foster on Irish Language Act: 'More people speak Polish'

7 years in jail for man who tried to bring explosives and detonators on bus

Trolley watch: At least 461 patients waiting on hospital beds


Today's Stories

Ministers ‘shocked’ by October budget warnings

Make parents liable for cyberbullying, says expert

Personality goes a long way for Dancing Dessie

Injecting centre reports ‘off the mark’ say senior gardaí

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 