Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kildare named cleanest town in Ireland for 2016

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 02:02 pm

Kildare has been named the cleanest town in Ireland for 2016.

The announcement was made at the Anti-Litter League survey by Irish Business Against Litter in Dublin today.

Roscommon finished second ahead of Asbourne in County Meath, followed by Waterford City in fourth position.

The report finds 70% of the 40 towns and cities surveyed last year were clean to European norms and there were no litter blackspots.

However, three urban areas were deemed to be seriously littered - Galvone in Limerick, Farranree in Cork and Dublin's North Inner City.

Conor Horgan of IBAL explains: "Kildare has just been deemed the cleanest town for 2016 by IBAL Litter League.

An Taisce monitored the surveys on our behalf. We had no black spots but we did have three areas that were seriously littered, they were all city areas: Dublin's North Inner City, Faranree in Cork City and Galvone in Limerick City."

Pictured are Pat O'Sullivan from Kildare tidy towns, Brian O'Gorman from Kildare County Council, Mary O'Connor, Kildare tidy towns and Cllr. Mark Stafford.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS litter, environment, kildare, anti-litter league, irish business against litter,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Applications for the help-to-buy scheme accepted from today

A 'shocking' record number of people are on hospital trolleys today

Missing 54-year-old in Dublin found safe and well

Man in critical condition following crash in Dublin


Today's Stories

‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies

Ireland near top of EU table for shootings

Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 