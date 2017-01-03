Kildare named cleanest town in Ireland for 2016

Kildare has been named the cleanest town in Ireland for 2016.

The announcement was made at the Anti-Litter League survey by Irish Business Against Litter in Dublin today.

Roscommon finished second ahead of Asbourne in County Meath, followed by Waterford City in fourth position.

The report finds 70% of the 40 towns and cities surveyed last year were clean to European norms and there were no litter blackspots.

However, three urban areas were deemed to be seriously littered - Galvone in Limerick, Farranree in Cork and Dublin's North Inner City.

Conor Horgan of IBAL explains: "Kildare has just been deemed the cleanest town for 2016 by IBAL Litter League.

An Taisce monitored the surveys on our behalf. We had no black spots but we did have three areas that were seriously littered, they were all city areas: Dublin's North Inner City, Faranree in Cork City and Galvone in Limerick City."