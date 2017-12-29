Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kerry Mountain Rescue saves three more people in harsh weather conditions

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 08:03 am

Three people have been rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in county Kerry.

Two women and a man were 150 metres from the summit when they got into difficulty at around 11.30pm last night.

The man sustained an injury to his lower leg.

The rescue team stayed on stand-by for a call-out at first light and four members were dispatched to bring first aid, food and shelter to the group who they reached at 3.20am this morning.

Overnight weather conditions were very cold with snow under foot, strong winds, hail, thunder and lightning.

They were brought to safety to Ard na Locha at 7am this morning.

Alan Wallace from the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says the injured man was sent to hospital in an ambulance.

It brings to seven the number of people rescued in four call-outs since St.Stephen's Day.

Kerry Mountain Rescue has again strongly urged climbers and walkers to consider the current winter conditions and their abilities before setting out on the mountains.


