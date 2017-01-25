Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kenny open to Commission of Investigation into Stardust disaster

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 01:08 pm

Enda Kenny has said he is open to holding a new Commission of Investigation into the Stardust disaster.

But the Taoiseach says the inquiry can only be held if new evidence is brought forward to justify it.

The Dáil is due to debate a new motion on the subject tonight, with some of the government's own ministers clamouring for an inquiry to be approved.

Enda Kenny says new evidence will have to be evaluated before a commission could be ordered: "I don't see any difficulty in having the Government meet with the families here, but you will appreciate I don't know the evidence that is new evidence and I am quite willing to have a commission of investigation where that evidence needs to be examined."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS stardust, disaster, commission of investigation, enda kenny,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Manslaughter charge for woman who killed her boyfriend

Babestation models arriving in Mayo tomorrow to apologise for late night calls

Commissioner says gardaí still determined to solve Adrian Donohoe murder, 4 years on

Fourth man arrested after major 'ready for use' firearms seizure in Dublin


Today's Stories

Farmer must pay €100k over knife incident

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Michael Noonan: Banks should be punished

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 