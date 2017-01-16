Kenny is being asked not to present bowl of shamrock to Trump on St Patrick's Day

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny is being called on not to present the incoming US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock this St Patrick's Day.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says it would send a powerful message, to the Trump administration and the global community, if Enda Kenny broke the tradition.

A protest against Mr Trump's inauguration is being planned to take place in Dublin on Friday.

A series of other demonstrations, in opposition to Donald Trump's policies, are also expected to take place in other cities around the world on Friday.

Richard Boyd Barrett thinks Enda Kenny and the Irish Government should make a statement by not going to meet president Trump in March: "I mean obviously the Irish state will have to have business type meetings with the American government.

"We are not suggesting that that can’t happen but to go in a very public way and legitimise Trump and what he represents would be a completely wrong thing to do."