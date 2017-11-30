Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kellogg's to cut sugar levels in children's cereals

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 11:27 am

Kellogg's has announced plans to cut the amount of sugar in its children's cereals.

The changes will see a reduction of between 20% and 40% in Coco Pops, Rice Krispies, and Rice Krispies Multi-Grain Shapes.

The sugar content in Coco Pops, for example, will drop from 30 grams per 100g to 17g per 100g.

According to Kellogg's, the changes will be made without the use of artificial sweeteners.

The company will also stop selling Ricicles, its 'sugar frosted' rice cereal.

Kellogg's said it is also looking to further reduce salt in its cereals, and is also set to remove all artificial preservatives from its products.

Jim McNeill, Managing Director of Kellogg Ireland, explained: "We know we have a responsibility to continuously improve the nutrition of our food. We recognise, based on dietary survey data, that people are eating too much sugar throughout the day and that people need more options, such as organic and vegan.

"That's why today we are announcing more changes to our foods so that we can continue to support people in making better choices."

He added the company will "continue to listen to people" about how they can improve their food.


