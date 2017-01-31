Katherine Zappone has written to Taoiseach for review of US pre-clearance

The Children’s Minister has written to the Taoiseach calling for a review of US pre-clearance at Irish airports.

Katherine Zappone says Donald Trump’s new travel ban may contradict Irish law.

She is bringing the issue before cabinet this morning.

Minister Zappone says US pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon needs to be examined: "I am deeply concerned above all that what happens on Irish soil is not discrimminatory and doesn’t go against our law and I expect that my colleagues are also concerned about that.

"At the same time we need to know whether in fact that is the case and that is why this review is important.

"Once we have the review then we take the next steps."