Justice Minister to announce extra funds for Garda overtime

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 06:40 am

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is today proposing €42m in extra funding to cover Garda overtime for this year.

He is to introduce the supplementary estimate following a controversy over pre-Christmas overtime in Dublin.

Last night he told the Seanad that a misunderstanding had led to senior Gardaí announcing the ban.

Minister Flanagan says December's overtime comes out of the 2018 Budget.

He said: "Budget 2018 provides for just under €100m in overtime next year, so I'm at a loss to comprehend the position by some commentators that there is no money to pay for Garda overtime in the run-up to Christmas."


