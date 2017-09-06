Justice Minister 'greatly disturbed' by findings of Garda false breath tests reports

The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, has said he is "greatly disturbed" by the findings of the reports into the Garda breath test scandal.

It emerged today that an investigation into the false recording of almost a million breath tests on An Garda Síochána computer systems has discovered a further 500,000 false tests were recorded but not carried out.

Gardaí were under the impression that between 2011 and 2016, more than 933,000 false breath tests had been recorded on the force's Pulse system, but the Assistant Commissioner has established that the figure is over 1.4 million, dating back to 2009.

The report finds some gardaí were inflating the numbers, while others did not know how to properly record them.

The report by the Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael O'Sullivan, found that members of the force were making up the figures and in some cases, the figures were exaggerated by as much as 300%.

The Assistant Commissioner's report concludes that the controversy surrounding the false breath tests reflects poorly on the organisation and has undermined the public's confidence in the service.

The Justice Minister has confirmed that he got copies of the reports by the Assistant Commissioner and briefed the Cabinet on them.

The reports will be published by An Garda Siochána later today.

Mr Flanagan said: "The reports identify serious and concerning problems in the operation of both the Mandatory Alcohol Testing checkpoint system and the Fixed Charge Processing System. Both reports indicate that An Garda Síochána has already put a range of measures in place to address issues around data collection and recording and the operation of both the MATS and FCPS systems.

"I am greatly disturbed by findings that indicate that between 3% and 9% of the PULSE records relating to MAT/MIT checkpoints are estimated to have inflated breath tests."

He confirmed that any of the cases identified in the report will be further investigated and sanction will apply.

He said: "This is critically important. Enormous responsibility and great trust is vested in An Garda Síochána and it is therefore vital that members of the force discharge their duties with professionalism and integrity.

"The report on the Fixed Charge Processing System identifies technical and training/guidance problems and indicates that the IT solutions to the issues identified have been effective in preventing further occurrences.

"It also proposes solutions to the other issues, which will be examined in detail in conjunction with the Policing Authority report. I welcome the steps underway to remedy the situation where drivers were incorrectly issued with summons arising from these failures and I acknowledge the impact on drivers affected."

He concluded by saying that he looked forward to getting the Policing Authority report into the issues in the coming weeks.

He said: "I will take all appropriate action when this report is submitted to me."