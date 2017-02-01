Home»Breaking News»ireland

Justice Minister describes Trump's refugee policies as 'extraordinarily disappointing'

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:30 am

The Justice Minister has described Donald Trump's policies on refugees as 'extraordinarily disappointing'.

Frances Fitzgerald (pictured) has said the immigration ban on people from seven countries is morally questionable.

The Minister added that the government's response should focus on Trump's policies, and not on pre-clearance at Irish airports.

Frances Fitzgerald said there needs to be a quick response to help refugees: "We've never needed an international response to refugees more than the world needs it at present, so in that context what's happened in America is extraordinarily disappointing.

"I think it's morally totally questionable and I think that Ireland has reacted very quickly. We sent our foreign minister immediately to make our views known on this issue."

