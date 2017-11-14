Home»Breaking News»ireland

Justice Minister announces plans to allow family members of refugees to move to Ireland

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 01:24 pm

The Justice Minister has announced plans to allow 530 family members of refugees living here, to move to Ireland over the next two years.

It is part of a Government family reunification programme to focus on those living in conflict zones.

Charlie Flanagan also says the number of refugees to move here next year has been increased to 600.

An additional 600 refugees will be resettled in Ireland in 2019.

Minister Simon Harris says Ireland is a welcoming place for those in trouble internationally.

He said: "Well my opinion is that this country has always been a compassionate one and that the people of this country wan to see their Government being compassionate in how we respond to humanitarian crisis."


