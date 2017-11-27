Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jury fails to reach agreement in trial of man accused of murdering Sligo musician

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 04:39 pm

A jury has failed to reach agreement in the trial of a man accused of murdering Sligo musician Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan.

Keith Brady from Cartron Estate in Sligo went on trial for his murder after his manslaughter plea was not accepted by the DPP.

Mr Kivlehan died after being stabbed twice in the neck at his apartment on Holborn Street in Sligo town in August 2015.

Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan

The court heard Keith Brady and his sister Janice were drinking there and Mr Brady told Gardaí he also took some Xanax and heroin.

He claimed Mr Kivlehan touched his sister at some point and he just lost it.

He said he stabbed him in the chest and denied covering for Janice.

He told them he could not remember what happened to the knife or the clothes he was wearing.

The jurors began their deliberations on Friday and were told this afternoon they could return a majority verdict if they could not reach a unanimous one.

But after five hours in the jury room, they emerged to say they were not in a position to reach a verdict on which ten of them were in agreement.

The case will go back into the list to fix trial dates and is due to be mentioned again next Monday.


