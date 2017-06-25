Home»Breaking News»ireland

Junior minister says Garda Commissioner 'may well have to resign'

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 07:21 am

A new junior minister says the Garda Commissioner 'may well have to resign'.

John Paul Phelan has been speaking about Noirin O'Sullivan in light of the financial irregularities at the Garda College in Templemore.

The Commissioner was questioned by the Public Accounts Committee this week, and the group plans to have an interim report on its findings completed by the middle of next month.

She also faces the Charleton Tribunal, which will see the treatment of whistleblowers by garda management investigated.

Minister Phelan says her future could depend on the outcome of these investigations and she may well have to resign.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS noirin o sullivan, john paul phelan

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Mary Lou McDonald denies questions aimed at Garda Commissioner were 'sexist'

LIVE: Garda Commissioner: I take issue with being described a hostile witness

More in this Section

Gardaí seize €350,000 in Dublin

Leo Varadkar outlines plans for Ireland to have a seat on the UN Security Council

Allegations of suspected social welfare fraud rise to 500 per week

Terry Wogan to be honoured in Limerick with bronze sculpture


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 