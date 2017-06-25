Junior minister says Garda Commissioner 'may well have to resign'

A new junior minister says the Garda Commissioner 'may well have to resign'.

John Paul Phelan has been speaking about Noirin O'Sullivan in light of the financial irregularities at the Garda College in Templemore.

The Commissioner was questioned by the Public Accounts Committee this week, and the group plans to have an interim report on its findings completed by the middle of next month.

She also faces the Charleton Tribunal, which will see the treatment of whistleblowers by garda management investigated.

Minister Phelan says her future could depend on the outcome of these investigations and she may well have to resign.