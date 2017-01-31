Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jump in number of people waiting for hospital beds today

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:42 pm

The number of people waiting on trolleys and in overflow wards today rose by 91 compared to yesterday's figures.

There are 536 patients waiting on beds in hospitals around the country, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. This is up from 445 people yesterday.

Of those waiting, 389 are on trolleys and 147 are waiting in wards.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital with 48 people on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Limerick with 45 and Beaumont Hospital, where the figure stands at 38 people.

Trolley Watch/Ward Watch Figures for January 2017. Source: inmo.ie

