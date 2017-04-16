John McGuinness: 'The real issue about water was not tackled at all'

The row about water charges still hasn't gone away.

The Dáil may have voted last week to accept the report of the committee on the future of funding for water services, but not everyone is happy.

Fianna Fail's John McGuinness says although agreement is reached, it's not necessarily the right policy for the state.

"Generally speaking in terms of the water debate at the formation of Government and the water debate over the last number of weeks has just been a political fudge to keep things going.

"The real issue about water was not tackled at all which is the cost of Irish Water which is where this debate actually stemmed from."