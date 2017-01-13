John Halligan: I would have resigned if there was no mobile cath lab for Waterford

Update: 2pm: Junior Minister John Halligan says he would have resigned if a new mobile cardiac unit was not delivered for Waterford.

The new mobile cath lab is being set up to deal with the backlog of cardiac patients at University Hospital Waterford.

The Independent Alliance TD says the Health Minister Simon Harris has agreed to the new unit, despite reports that the hospital's management had favoured outsourcing the treatment to Cork.

But Speaking to WLR FM, Deputy Halliagn says without this plan with Minister Harris for a new cardiac unit, he would not have stayed in Government with Fine Gael: "If he'd told me no, I would have gone.

"I indicated that to the Independent Alliance, I am very grateful to the Independent Alliance who I believe would have stood with me.

"Twas actually made quite clear by Shane Ross at the meeting with Simon Harris, that they were 100% behind me.

"I hadn't said that to Minister Harris, that wasn't for me to say. I was there to try and fight for the lab but if I had to be honest if there was no mobile lab I would see no future for me in Government."

Earlier: University Hospital Waterford is to get a mobile cath lab to help reduce the backlog of patients in cardiac units.

Junior Minister John Halligan says he has received assurances from Minister Simon Harris.

It had been reported that hospital management favoured outsourcing treatment to Cork.

However the Waterford deputy says the mobile unit should now be in place in a matter of weeks: "It was difficult and hair-raising at times, meetins we had all through yesterday up until 10pm last night.

"With my advisors and PR dealing with Simon Harris's but the Government have decided that a mobile lab will be placed in Waterford very shortly, we are hoping withing a few weeks."