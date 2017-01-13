Home»Breaking News»ireland

John Halligan: I would have resigned if there was no mobile cath lab for Waterford

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:59 am

Update: 2pm: Junior Minister John Halligan says he would have resigned if a new mobile cardiac unit was not delivered for Waterford.

The new mobile cath lab is being set up to deal with the backlog of cardiac patients at University Hospital Waterford.

The Independent Alliance TD says the Health Minister Simon Harris has agreed to the new unit, despite reports that the hospital's management had favoured outsourcing the treatment to Cork.

But Speaking to WLR FM, Deputy Halliagn says without this plan with Minister Harris for a new cardiac unit, he would not have stayed in Government with Fine Gael: "If he'd told me no, I would have gone.

"I indicated that to the Independent Alliance, I am very grateful to the Independent Alliance who I believe would have stood with me.

"Twas actually made quite clear by Shane Ross at the meeting with Simon Harris, that they were 100% behind me.

"I hadn't said that to Minister Harris, that wasn't for me to say. I was there to try and fight for the lab but if I had to be honest if there was no mobile lab I would see no future for me in Government."

Earlier: University Hospital Waterford is to get a mobile cath lab to help reduce the backlog of patients in cardiac units.

Junior Minister John Halligan says he has received assurances from Minister Simon Harris.

It had been reported that hospital management favoured outsourcing treatment to Cork.

However the Waterford deputy says the mobile unit should now be in place in a matter of weeks: "It was difficult and hair-raising at times, meetins we had all through yesterday up until 10pm last night.

"With my advisors and PR dealing with Simon Harris's but the Government have decided that a mobile lab will be placed in Waterford very shortly, we are hoping withing a few weeks."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS university hospital waterford, mobile cath lab,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Limerick Strand apartment residents claim "victory" in stand off with owners

Second case of bird flu discovered in Ireland

Widow of Brian Stack appeals to Gerry Adams to give information to Gardaí

Termination notices served to The Strand apartments residents withdrawn


Today's Stories

Man carrying axe may have been trying to free girlfriend

Woman pleads guilty to keeping brothels

Nurses say trolley crisis is not abating

Finian McGrath rejects pleas to keep facility for disabled people open

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 